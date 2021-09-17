Jeans For Genes Day At Loreto Convent

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2021 .

Double denim is making a comeback at Loreto Convent School as pupils celebrate Jeans for Genes Day.

Pupils wore jeans and casual wear with their school polo or PE shirts to show their support for the annual UK nationwide fundraising initiative. The fundraiser aims to support families and children with birth defects or incurable genetic diseases.

Jeans for Genes Day was a great success at Loreto Convent School, according to organiser Mrs McNeice.

"Thank you to all who supported our Jeans for Genes fundraiser. The pupils and staff looked fabulous adorned in all their denim and we raised £400," she said.

One in 20 children face a birth defect or genetic disease like cancer, cystic fibrosis and life-threatening metabolic disorders, according to the Children's Medical Research Institute.