£6000 Donation To Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

A donation of £6000 has been presented to Calpe House Charitable Trust following the sales of ‘Yodo Morao and all that…’ by Clive Beltran.

A statement follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ CEO, Seamus Byrne and author Clive Beltran presented the cheque to the Charity’s Charlie Marfe and Albert Poggio.

The sale of the books has proved extremely popular, prompting a re-print. Copies of the book can be purchased from The City Hall, John Mackintosh Hall and The Gibraltar National Museum priced at £20.

‘Yodo Morao and all that…’ describes Gibraltarian customs, practices and sayings, many no longer in use, and some long forgotten, the author writes anecdotally based on his childhood and early youth, reminiscing about Gibraltar from his perspective as part ofthe baby boomer generation. The book is a nostalgic look back on Gibraltarian family picnics, Christmas dances, hairstyles and much more of Gibraltar’s social life in the 50s and 60s. The photographs bring back memories for many including that of the Naval Trust Cinema, patio life and local sports clubs of the time.

For further information please contact GCS’ Cultural Development Unit on 200 49161 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





