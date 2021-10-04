World Restart A Heart Day - Football Shirt Monday

Written by YGTV Team on 04 October 2021 .

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association is creating awareness on CPR and the use of defibrillators by supporting World Restart a Heart Day. The association is also inviting members of the public to show support by wearing a football shirt on Monday 18th October.

A statement from the Gibraltar Cardiac Association follows below:

As some will have unfortunately experienced, cardiac arrests have not stopped during the Coronavirus pandemic.

If someone has an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, you have a very small window of 10 minutes, to effectively assist this person. We would like to create awareness, to ensure the general public can perform hands-only CPR and know how to use a defibrillator.

We want people to know that if a person collapses and stops breathing, it is important to call (for help), to push (perform hands-only CPR) and (to shock) use a defibrillator. This will give mums, dads, sons, daughters, neighbours, colleagues and friends the best chance of survival.

Christian Eriksen's collapse from a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of the Euro 2020 has brought this to the forefront and highlighted the importance of CPR, defibrillator use and of acting very quickly to save a life.

where you can also become a member if you wish. We would like to invite you to show your support by wearing a football shirt, at home, at work or at school on Football Shirt Monday, to create awareness and to upload your photos onto the Gibraltar Cardiac Association facebook page. Should you wish to make a donation to the Cardiac Association charitable fund, please do not hesitate to contact us for our bank details or alternatively, these can be located on our website, www.gibraltarcardiac.com where you can also become a member if you wish.

Remember: all citizens of the world can save a life.