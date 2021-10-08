Mayor Holds Reception For Gibraltar Netball Association

Written by YGTV Team on 08 October 2021 .

The Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD hosted an evening reception for the Gibraltar Netball Association on the occasion of them hosting the Europe Netball Open Challenge in Gibraltar.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

Representatives from competing teams from Malta, Isle of Man, Switzerland and The United Arab Emirates attended, as did representatives of the team from Northern Island who will play against Gibraltar and Isle of Man in ranking matches.

The Open Challenge runs from the 7th to the 10th October, and is the first international event Netball has been able to host since the Covid Pandemic.

The President of the Gibraltar Netball Association, Moira Gomez, committee members, volunteers and guests were hosted by His Worship in the Mayor’s Parlour. His Worship also welcomed Catherine Lewis, the Chair of European Netball, and Maggie Jackson, Technical Director, the driving forces behind this event, which was originally scheduled for 2020, postponed to May 2021 due to Covid restrictions, and has finally come to fruition now.

After sixteen months of work, Gibraltar was recently successful in the bid to host The World Netball Youth Championship in 2025, which will see ten days of Netball played by elite teams. Lindsay Impett, representing World Netball was also present at the reception.

Always keen to support local associations, organisations, teams and individuals in their efforts to propel Gibraltar into the international limelight, His Worship was extremely pleased to be able to celebrate the Netball Association’s success and wish them the best of luck in the Open Challenge.



