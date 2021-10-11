Walk For Life 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 11 October 2021 .

The annual Walk For Life in aid of Cancer Research UK will take place on Saturday 16th October 2021.

A statement from Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch follows below:

This is the very popular sponsored walk for all ages and abilities.We are seeking the support and participation of Men, Women, Children, as well as their pets, for a 5km walk.

This year we have a different format with registration, start and finish taking place at any time from 0800 until 11.30 hrs. As soon as you get down to Casemates between these hours and register you can get going.

The route will be the same as on other years, starting from Casemates Square, along Main Street, onto Queensway, Europort Avenue, Westview Park, Waterport Road and back to finish at Casemates. A route plan will be available.

Participants can register on the day or online prior to the event via www.buytickets.gi, registration is £5 per person.

For further information please call or whatsapp mobile 56331000.

Come along with your family and friends and hope to see you once again supporting Cancer Research UK!