Launch of ‘Movember’ Awareness Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 01 November 2021 .

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar’s ‘Movember on the Rock’ Awareness Campaign was launched by His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos at City Hall today.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, attended to show his support for the charity and for the Committee Members who work tirelessly to raise awareness about Prostate Cancer.

His Worship launched the event by speaking about how all men should be encouraged to proactively have PSA screening tests as the early detection of Prostate Cancer can literally save lives.

PCG’s Chairman Derek Ghio gave a short speech thanking all those who attended, and His Worship for hosting the event in the Mayor’s Parlour. He thanked past and present members of the Committee who voluntarily give of their time to ensure the public are aware of the importance of screening, and give families support if they are affected by the illness.

His Worship says he felt privileged to open ‘Movember’, which he knows will have a great response, with men growing their facial hair to support the Charity and spread their message.

For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592