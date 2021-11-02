SN Battle Reports To Host International Tournament In Aid Of Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 02 November 2021 .

Gibraltar based YouTube channel and hobby group SN Battle Reports is hosting an international tournament in aid of local charities Gib Sams and the Walking Together Foundation at the Sunborn Hotel on the weekend of 5th – 7th November.

A statement from SN Battle Reports follows below:

“No Retreat Legends” is an international invitational tournament of the popular tabletop game Warhammer 40,000. This is SN's third major event of the year and they are bringing together some of the world’s most influential and best known YouTube content creators, with a global reach in the millions of views, to fight it out over miniature battlefields of the 41st millennium. The event will be livestreamed and broadcast worldwide on the SN Battle Reports Youtube Channel. We are also sponsoring tours for the participants to showcase all that Gibraltar has to offer aside from gaming.

All the proceeds of the livestream and the event will be donated to Gib Sams and Walking together, two charities who work tirelessly in support of people suffering from emotional crisis and mental health difficulties. SN and Miniwargaming are also donating $1,000 to a charity of the tournament winner’s choice.

The whole community is invited to support this event and learn about Warhammer 40,000 by coming down to the Sunborn this weekend or catching the livestream on the SN Youtube channel. You can donate to these worthy causes via the Youtube livestream or through a Just Giving page which can be found through the SN Facebook page.