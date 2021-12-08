Wheelchair Marathon Raises Over £3000 For Little Smiles

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2021 .

Following last week's Wheelchair Marathon, Benji Borastero has presented a cheque of £3082.66 to Little Smiles.

A statement from the Disability Society follows below:

The Disability Society was proud to work with Benji Borastero on the Wheelchair Marathon last week. Bringing together four local wheelchair users, Benji, Bianca, Stuart and Eric in the first of its kind event in Gibraltar was inspiring. The event went above and beyond, not only to raise funds for Little Smiles, but to raise awareness and give a little insight in to the lives of wheelchair users. Benji Borastero today presented a cheque for £3082.66 to Nicole Stewart from Little Smiles. Thanks to all the sponsors and those who came on the day and made this a great success.