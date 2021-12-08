Two Charities Receive £2,500 Each From Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Written by YGTV Team on 08 December 2021 .

Two local charities received £2,500 each from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment last week.

WO1 Patrick Canepa, Mess President of the RG Warrant Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess (WOSRM), was delighted to present Clubhouse Gibraltar and Childline Gibraltar with a cheque for the donations.

Emily and Tania from Clubhouse Gibraltar said: “On behalf of Clubhouse, we would like to thank all those who so generously gave of their time and efforts to raise funds to help us to continue our work providing mental health support.”

On a monthly basis, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment host several Tea and Toast mornings for personnel as well as organising monthly raffles. Those attending the breakfasts are kindly asked for a small donation and can enjoy a buffet style breakfast.

The majority of the money raised was during a Quiz Night held in May for the Mess Members which raised over £1,000 and went towards the final count.

Tita, a Trustee from Childline Gibraltar said: “Thank you all so very much for your contribution, it’s wonderful. Although we are well supported, we need these donations for Childline to be able to continue helping children and young people in our community.”