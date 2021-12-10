Government Makes Christmas Donation To SNAG

Written by YGTV Team on 10 December 2021 .

Since coming into office in 2011,the Chief Minister has made a donation to a local charity in lieu of sending out official Christmas cards. This year’s beneficiary is the Special Needs Action Group who, yesterday, were presented with a cheque by the Chief Minister at No.6 Convent Place.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘When we were elected into Government 10 years ago, the Government decided to make a donation to a local charity instead of sending out official Christmas cards. This year, I am delighted to present this donation to the Special Needs Action Group. Although only having been formed recently, SNAG have done a magnificent job in raising awareness for all those with disabilities and also those with special needs. I hope that this donation of £3,000 will be a small contribution to support their valuable and critical work and assist them with their future plans of helping to make a positive difference to the lives of those who most need our help.’





