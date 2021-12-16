Santas Dash to the Finishing Line

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2021 .

Dozens of runners dressed up as Santa Claus for a festive fundraiser on the Rock last night.

Organised by Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club, the event raised £886 for GBC's Open Day.

The festive fun run saw more than 40 Santas running the length of Main Street before finishing in Casemates Square.

A spokesman for Carpe Diem Running Club, said: “It was great to see so many Santas running down Main Street. We made a lot of people smile!

“The atmosphere was amazing and it was a great start to Christmas. A massive thank you to everyone who took part and helped us raise this fantastic amount of money.”

The funds were raised by donations and from a relay race that the running club organised last April.

GBC Open Day is an annual fundraiser, which sees the whole community on the Rock come together to raise money for local causes.