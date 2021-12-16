Charity Donations Presentation

Written by YGTV Team on 16 December 2021 .

Earlier this month the Commanding Officer (CO) of The Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lt Col Simon Dyson welcomed representatives from the Gibraltar Disability Society, Cancer Relief Gibraltar and SSAFA Gibraltar for a charity breakfast and cheque presentation.

Joined by members of the Regiment and former COs of the Regiment, Lt Col Dyson was delighted to present the local charities with their donation cheques and used the opportunity to thank the chefs for their hard work and dedication throughout the year and all those who had supported the events.