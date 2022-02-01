GLMS To Host Charity Gig In Aid Of SNAG

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2022 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) will be hosting a charity gig in aid of the Special Needs Action Group.

The event will take place on Saturday 12th March at Rock on The Rock will feature a vast array of local talent.

A spokesperson for the GLMS said: "We had been speaking to the SNAG committee for a while now as well as discussing amongst ourselves what charities we would like to raise awareness and funds for this year. SNAG ticked all the boxes and their work is nothing short of phenomenal."

The GLMS are also working on another project with the said charity and hope to reveal more on it in the coming weeks.

Chairperson for SNAG said: “We are very excited about this event and are honoured that Gibraltar Live Music Society have chosen to host this showcase of local talent in aid of our charity. The funds collected will as always be put to good use and go towards the many initiatives that we have ongoing and planned for the future to support persons with special needs and their families. SNAG can not wait to attend this event and hope to see all of you there."

The event's lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.