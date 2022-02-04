Breakfast for World Cancer Day

Written by YGTV Team on 04 February 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, today hosted representatives of several cancer charities to mark World Cancer Day.

Nine local charities: Cancer Relief; Cancer Research UK, Gibraltar Branch; Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar; Bosom Buddies; Blood Cancer; Research into Childhood Cancer (RICC); Pancreatic Cancer; Prostate Cancer, and Pathway Through Pain, were welcomed to City Hall with a tour of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery followed by a breakfast in the Mayor’s Parlour with His Worship and Deputy Mayor Miss Carmen Gomez.



His Worship thanked the volunteers who attended for all the hard work they do along with their committees. All representatives had the opportunity to speak about what they do, highlighting the importance of raising awareness of symptoms which can lead to earlier diagnosis.



For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592





