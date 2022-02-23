GLMS Announce Concert In Aid Of SNAG

Written by YGTV Team on 23 February 2022 .

The Gibraltar Live Music Society (GLMS) have announced the lineup for an event which will be in aid of the Special Needs Action Group.

The event will be held on Saturday 12th March at Rock on The Rock as from 20:00;

The lineup includes:

Thrifty Malone

Underhill

Yusef Moudden

Nicky Borda

Camino Band

Tickets for the event are available now on buytickets.gi:

https://www.buytickets.gi/events/charity-music-event-in-aid-of-special-needs-action-group-459

A spokesperson for the GLMS said: "We can't wait for this event. It has been a rather turbulent two years due to the world pandemic but as things look to be easing, we are aiming to host more events throughout 2022, including our annual Gibraltar Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony."







