SNAG Marks World Autism Awareness Day

Written by YGTV Team on 01 April 2022 .

Tomorrow, Saturday 2nd April, is World Autism Awareness Day. The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG), has issued the following statement setting out how it has partnered with local businesses to mark the occasion:

“The UN agreed that the theme for 2021 would be ‘Inclusion in the Workplace’ and the observance for 2022 is ‘Inclusive Education’. These two themes are intrinsically linked and shows the importance of inclusive education for people on the autism spectrum to enable them to fulfil their maximum potential and be successful in the labour market. Much work needs to be done to achieve this goal for members of our society.



“SNAG has partnered with the GFSB, Umee and Gibtelecom to disseminate the message of awareness throughout our community. The support of businesses has been overwhelming and we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for reaching out to us and donating part of their profits. The monies collected will be used to provide much needed after school activities for children and young adults with special needs, their siblings and their parents.



“Today, Midtown Bagel baked a Rainbow Bagel and donated 20% of the sale price. Piece of Cake baked a Blue Heart cupcake and donated 50p on every Blue Heart Cupcake sold.



“Eroski have kindly agreed to have collection tins in their premises for the next couple of weeks and all donations will be given to SNAG.



“M&S have also kindly agreed to have collection tins, today and tomorrow, and all donations will be given to SNAG.



“You will be able to have a coffee at TimeOut and/or Soul Kitchen tomorrow morning and they will donate £1.00 to SNAG for every coffee they sell.



“Raul Mesa Fitness will be holding a HITT class at Wellington Front for all the family at 11:00am. Everyone is welcome. A minimum donation of £2.00 per person will be donated to SNAG



“A number of other businesses are reaching out, even today, to SNAG offering support in raising awareness in our community.



“SNAG has been campaigning long and hard to improve the Special Educational Needs that members of our community receive and will continue to press for a total inclusive society where everyone is equal irrespective of their abilities.”