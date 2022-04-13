Police Recruit To Complete Endurance Challenge

13 April 2022

An RGP recruit will complete several physical challenges this Saturday morning in memory of his mother who passed away from cancer last year.

Floyd Swift plans to cycle around the Rock and then run around the Rock, before finishing with the Mediterranean Steps and a swim across Eastern Beach – all in three hours.



The dad of one hopes the mini triathlon will raise several hundred pounds and awareness for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.



Floyd, 29, who was born in Mansfield, Nottingham, but raised in both Gibraltar and the UK, said: “I’m doing this in memory of my mum Rose Brashier (Porro) who died a year ago this Saturday. But also for a lot of my friends and other family members who have had cancer too. So this is my way of giving something back locally.”



Floyd explained that a few friends and police colleagues would be joining him for the challenge, which starts at 8:30am at Portland House. He then plans to start the Med Steps at 10:30am – and added that others are welcome to join him.



Since his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago, Floyd has completed several marathons, triathlons, half marathons and endurance events to raise awareness and funds for various cancer charities.



Floyd, who is due to become a Response Team officer at the end of the RGP’s Training School in June, added: “I have seen what cancer is capable of doing and what it can do to families. Luckily, treatment for cancer and survival rates are improving each year thanks to the help of charities like Cancer Relief Gibraltar and those who donate generously.”



To sponsor Floyd visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/floyd-swift5