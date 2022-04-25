RGP Recruit Class Organise Family Fun Day In Aid Of EV Foundation

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2022 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s 2022 recruit class will be holding a Family Fun Day on Saturday 7th May in aid of the EV Foundation.

The event will centre around Casemates Square and feature fun activities for people of all ages.

During the day some of the officers will also pull a police van up Main Street and back down Queensway.

The event will see all funds donated to the EV Foundation – a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.

There will also be a cake stall, basketball hoops, sponge throwing at police officers, a bouncy castle, a DJ, face painting and a raffle with prizes drawn by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, which will include signed footballs shirts and vouchers for restaurants and shops.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “Our latest recruit class have organised an action packed day, which promises to be a lot of fun for people of all ages.

“We hope to raise a lot of money for the EV Foundation, whilst providing a good opportunity for future generations to interact with police officers in a positive environment.”

A number of police departments such as the Roads Policing Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit will also be organising fun activities for children.

Several local charities and organisations will have stands at the event, including Families Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, GibSams, Childline Gibraltar and the EV Foundation.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm, with the recruits pulling the police van from 1030am.





