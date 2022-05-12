Childline Gibraltar Offers Ongoing CPD Training

Written by YGTV Team on 12 May 2022 .

Childline Gibraltar continues to offer ongoing Professional Development training to its team with accredited, external and internal courses.

A statement continued: “The aim of our CPD program is to ensure that our staff and volunteer teams on our daily Helpline and Appropriate Adult Services are able to offer children and young people with the best support possible.



“Recently, our team have taken part in four externally accredited courses:



- Safeguarding in a Digital World Training, which allows us to remain at the forefront of the latest safeguarding information with regards online safety



- Suicide awareness training, which was kindly delivered free of charge by ‘Living Works’. The course allowed the team to improve skills in dealing with people experiencing suicidal thoughts by recognising signs, engaging someone & offering support. This follows our Helpline receiving 17 calls last year from young people who had thoughts or intentions relating to suicidal feelings.



- Safeguarding Training, delivered by the NSPCC UK which ensures our team are able to identify any signs that children need additional protection or at risk of harm.



- Mindfulness Training, delivered free of charge by ‘Truly Conscious’.



Chief Executive of Childline Gibraltar, Caroline Carter, said: “I am really pleased to see the ongoing improvement in the quality of our frontline service. This means we are able to offer the highest quality support to children and young people when they are in times of need and feeling the most vulnerable. This remains our top priority”.



Childline Gibraltar continues to offer daily one to one emotional support through our confidential counselling service. To contact our free Helpline about any concerns regarding a child or to encourage a child or young person to talk to us, our Helpline details are:



Live Chat: www.childline.gi

WhatsApp text: 58008288



Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Freephone: 8008



If you are interested in volunteering at Childline please email us: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.