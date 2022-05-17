Charity Cheque Presentation - Over £6,000 For the EV Foundation

Written by YGTV Team on 17 May 2022 .

It was smiles all round after a Gibraltar charity received a cheque for over £6,000 from the Royal Gibraltar Police this afternoon.

The money was raised by the RGP’s 2022 recruit class during their Family Fun Day on Saturday 7 May.



In total, £6,038.10 was donated to the EV Foundation – a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.



On hand to receive the novelty-size-cheque from the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger was Nicole Jones, the founder and director of the EV Foundation.



Nicole, speaking at New Mole House, said: “This money will make a huge difference to hundreds of people who can’t afford life’s basic necessities such as clothes, food and home products.



“But we’ll also use this money for a number of educational courses that we run, which will help those who are less fortunate gain valuable life skills.



“We’d like to thank everyone who came to the event and donated to our charity, and of course to all the officers who helped organise the fundraising events.”



The Family Fun Day raised £5,738.10 – but the RGP’s charity committee donated a further £300 to bump the total raised up to just over £6,000.



