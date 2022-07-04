EV Foundation Celebrates Launch Party

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2022 .

The EV Foundation recently held its launch party fundraiser. Over 150 people got together and celebrated the charity’s journey. Founder Nicole Jones said it was “an evening of giving, an evening of emotion and of lots of fun”adding that over £1,500 was raised.

About the EV Foundation:



“The EV Foundation trust supports local disadvantaged families whose household income is insufficient to afford essential facilities. We support deprived, excluded and vulnerable children and families and empower them to improve their lives as well as offering them opportunities to continue their personal growth and development. Our aim is to bring positive change in our community by arming those who need extra support financially with the skills to become more integrated and independent members of our community.



“Our development programme is divided into different schemes which offer help in different areas which include the provision of home furnishings, appliances and works. Provision of food which also includes two annual appeals supported by the community as well as our collaboration with Eroski Supermarket to provide school lunches to over 350 children to date.



“Our most prolific initiatives are our Empowerment and Educational schemes where we focus on offering extra curricular educational support to those families who are unable to fund this and giving adults training and work experience. We recently completed a Microsoft / Excel computer course aimed at adults from low income households, in conjunction with the Gibraltar Digital Skills academy. More up-skilling courses will be offered in 2022.



“Our aim is to continue giving opportunities and invest in those who need it the most. We believe that giving a short term solution is valid but investing in peoples lives, training and skills will give them a long term solution. Investing in people is investing in their future.



“We will never stop advocating for the less fortunate and shine on the needs of others while strengthening our message of hope.”