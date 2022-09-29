Charity Volunteer Recruitment Day

Written by YGTV Team on 29 September 2022 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, is hosting a Charity Volunteer Recruitment Day on Thursday 6th October in John Mackintosh Square.

His Worship released a Press Release on 28th July asking interested Charities to come forward and sign up for a recruitment day where they would be able to speak to the public about what their organisations do with the aim of recruiting volunteers.



Representatives of the Charities listed below will be present at the Square from 10:00 to 14:00:



- The Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society (GADS)



- Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar



- The Gibraltar Society for Cancer Relief Ltd



- The Parent & Child Society



- Marriage Care Gibraltar



- Cancer Research UK Gibraltar Branch



- GibSams



- St. John Ambulance Association



- Prostate Cancer Gibraltar



- Childline Gibraltar



- Blood Cancer UK



The Mayor encourages the public to visit the Square on Thursday 6th October as from 10:00 and is optimistic the Charities will find new volunteers willing to give of their time and experience. For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592