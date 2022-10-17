Walnut Prostate Cancer Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 17 October 2022 .

Prostate Cancer Gibraltar has announced various events for The Walnut Prostate Cancer Campaign, to be held during the month of November.

A statement from Prostate Cancer Gibraltar follows below:

It is now traditional that men are encouraged to grow their moustache during the month of November, to increase awareness of Prostate Cancer and fund-raise for this worthy cause.

The Annual Shave-Off event will be held in Casemates, on Saturday 26th November, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In addition to the above, there are other events that are being organised:

The Prostate Walnut Tug of War Game, to be held on Saturday 12 th November, at John Mackintosh Square [Piazza], as from 09:30 am.

November, at John Mackintosh Square [Piazza], as from 09:30 am. The Prostate Walnut Fun Walk, to be held on Saturday 19 th November, starting from Casemates at 11:00am.

November, starting from Casemates at 11:00am. The Prostate Walnut Run to be held on Sunday 27thNovember, starting from Casemates at 9:00 am.

Full details of these events and others will shortly be announced in the press and social media. The public is encouraged to support these events.

“This year’s fund-raising events will be promoted under our new slogan ‘The Walnut Prostate Cancer Campaign’. We will no longer be using ‘The Movember Campaign’. Therefore, we encourage the public to support this campaign in aid of prostate cancer locally. Prostate Cancer Gibraltar will continue to raise funds to increase awareness of this terrible disease to the local community, allocate funds to continue to improve the medical equipment for the early diagnosis of prostate cancer and patient care at the GHA and support patients and their families affected by this terrible illness. All the funds donated to our charity are solely used for this worthy cause locally’, said Prostate Cancer Gibraltar Chairman Derek Ghio.