Peter Montegriffo Becomes GibSams Chair

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

Marielou Guerrero, who founded GibSams and has led it as Chair since the inception has, due to health reasons, decided to step down from the Chair role and will now be involved as Honorary Patron and Founder. Peter Montegriffo will be taking over the role as Chair and Brenda Cuby has been appointed as CEO to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Charity.

A spokesperson said: “GibSams and Gibraltar are indebted to the tireless work and enthusiasm that Marielou has given to the charity. Her contribution will forever inspire us, and we are delighted that she remains a part of the charity which we know is very dear to her heart.”



GibSams celebrated its 5th anniversary on World Mental Health Day on Monday 10th October by attending various events organised in the local community. This is after a very busy September which culminated in turning Gibraltar Green on the 30th September for Green Friday.