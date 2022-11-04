RGP Officers Grow Moustaches For Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2022 .

There was more facial fuzz than usual in New Mole House yesterday after Response Team 1 officers showed off their “Movember” moustaches.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The annual fundraiser will see the boys in blue ditch their razors for the rest of the month to raise awareness and money for men’s health issues – in particular prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide.

While doing so, the RT 1 officers hope to raise several hundred pounds for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar and Gib Sams.

For anyone wishing to donate to the cause, there will be a charity collection box in the Reception at New ‘Mo’ House.