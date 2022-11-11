Pragmatic Play Makes £10,000 Contribution To Calpe House

Written by YGTV Team on 11 November 2022 .

Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has donated £10,000 to Calpe House, a charity based in London which provides accommodation to residents of Gibraltar who require medical care.

People who are assisted by Calpe House are sponsored patients under the Gibraltar Health Authority Sponsored Patients Scheme and Pragmatic Play’s donation will sponsor a suite in the building, with the commitment lasting for three years.



The donation is the latest by the provider, which continues to assist those in need in its home hubs, with recent contributions including €10,000 to a number of animal charities, as well as significant donations to charities assisting those affected by the Ukraine crisis.



Julian Jarvis, CEO at Pragmatic Play, said: “Calpe House touches every member of our community and Pragmatic Play is delighted to support it with a multi-year commitment so that it can continue its crucial work, providing patients with a home away from home, during difficult times.



“We pride ourselves on our charitable activities, and this is another fantastic initiative that we’re proud to back.”



Albert Poggio OBE GMH, Chairman and CEO of Calpe House added: “It’s a pleasure to be supported by Pragmatic Play, with its sponsorship ensuring one of our suites can remain active.



The continued support of major Gibraltar-based businesses, such as Pragmatic Play, is vital for us to assist the Gibraltar community abroad.” Mr Poggio went on to thank Pragmatic Play on behalf of the Trustees and everyone at Calpe House.



