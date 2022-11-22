SNAG Community Art Project

Written by YGTV Team on 22 November 2022 .

SNAG will be collaborating with local artist Cristina Rodriguez to create a Community Art Project. The final Art Piece will be displayed at John Mackintosh Square on the 3rd of December between the hours of 10am and 2pm to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

A Community Art Project is being coordinated by SNAG and local artist Cristina Rodriguez in collaboration with local schools and organisations. Children, adults, individuals/professionals who support them and their families will be involved in creating a collaborative painting that aims to embrace a diverse and inclusive community. The art piece intends to bring people together to portray unity, acceptance, strength, diversity and inclusion through visual imagery. The collaborative project is proving to be a pleasure to work on and really encapsulates the local community spirit of unity and collaboration that characterises our community. We are delighted to be able to announce that we have the collaboration of many different entities which include St Martins School, St Paul’s Primary School, St Bernards Primary School , Hebrew Primary School, Prior Park School, St Joseph’s Lower and Upper Schools, Bishop Fitzgerald School, Governors Meadow School, St Mary’s School, St Anne’s School, Westside School, Gibraltar College of Further Education, St Bernadette’s Centre, private learning and support entities such as the Learning Hub, Sibshops and the Department of Education.

The final Art Piece will be displayed at John Mackintosh Square (Piazza) on the 3rd of December 2022 between the hours of 10am and 2pm to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities. We encourage members of the community to come down and take part in this community project. Everyone will have the chance to leave their own stamp/mark on this art work.

His Worship the Mayor will display the final artwork in the Mayor's Parlour. We are most grateful to His Worship the Mayor for this kind gesture.

We would like to take this opportunity to take all those who are participating in this project for taking the time to do so and we hope to see you all on the 3rd to leave your little mark of you on it too!