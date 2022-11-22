PossAbilities Announce 'Journey To Lapland' Event

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

PossAbilities will be hosting a 'Journey to Lapland' event from 8am - 7pm on the 3rd December, Lathbury Sports Complex, in recognition of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The initiative will support the 'disability movement' to advocate for further acceptance and awareness of Disabilities in Gibraltar.

This event will see a distance of just under 5000km's covered and this will be a community effort, whereby everyone is encouraged to come along and take part with any distance, whether it be meters or kilometers, added to the grand total.

There will also be a Christmas fun day on site where there will be festive activities and treats along with fun and games for all. Local fitness organisations and enthusiasts will also be on site to host different fitness classes in conjunction with the event, including other entertainment on site also.