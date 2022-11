Line Trust Client Donates £10,000 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 25 November 2022 .

Today, a client of Line Trust, Gibraltar generously donated £10,000 to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar. Line Trust say they were delighted to represent their client in presenting the cheque to the Chairman of Prostate Cancer Gibraltar, Derek Ghio.

Pic: L-R Wayne Fortunato (Line Trust), Derek Ghio (Prostate Cancer Gibraltar), Isaac Levy (Hassans’ Partner), Karl Ghio (Hassans’ Partner)