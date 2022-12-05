SNAG Hosts Community Art Project

Written by YGTV Team on 05 December 2022 .

The Special Needs Action Group and Christina Rodriguez displayed a Community Art Project this Saturday morning at the Piazza where members of the community were able to visit and take part by leaving their mark on the artwork in the form of a fingerprint resembling a leaf, and also write a message on the branches of the artwork.

"Individuals from 18 different schools/entities across the community completed this wonderful Community Art Project, co-ordinated by the incredibly talented Christina Rodriguez and Special Needs Action Group."



A spokesperson said: “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Christina for her hard work, she has been the key to making this possible. We would also like to thank all the entities that have worked with us on this and each and every individual who has collaborated in this project and who has also come down and left their mark on it today! SNAG would like to congratulate the community for this wonderful creation which is aimed at portraying diversity, acceptance, inclusion, strength, unity and awareness about disability via imagery and art. This artwork will be displayed in the Mayor's Parlour following a reception in City Hall. We thank His Worship the Mayor for his support throughout this project.”