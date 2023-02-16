Cancer Relief Pancake Day 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2023 .

Cancer Relief Gibraltar's annual Pancake Day will take place on Tuesday 21st February at the Calpe Rowing Club.

A statement from Cancer Relief Gibraltar follows below:

After 3 years, Cancer Relief Gibraltar is delighted to announce that we will once again be hosting our annual and much loved Pancake Day on Tuesday 21st February at the Calpe Rowing Club.

This time we are happy to announce that we will also be serving gluten free pancakes as well as vegan ones to cater to everyone as we have done before!

We are aware that it is midterm, however, we would like to let everyone know especially those families with children who would like to come but aren’t sure if their kids will be entertained, don’t worry! We have something for everyone. There will be pancakes, tea, coffee, soft drinks, and games to keep kids entertained for long enough for you to enjoy your delicious pancake!

We are also inviting local establishments to hold their own Pancake Day in support – look out for ones close to you or even hold your own! However you choose to get involved, we invite you to help us make this Pancake Day the biggest ever and keep the funding coming in for our vital cancer support services.

For more information on how to get involved, contact us on 20042392, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact us via our social media pages!





