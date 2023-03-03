Book Sales Generate Over £18,000 for Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2023 .

A further £2,000 has been raised from the sale of two books by local authors, Robert Santos and Clive Beltran. The initiatives supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture have raised a total of £18,600, with all donated to their respective charities.

This week £1,000 from the sale of ‘Yodo Morao and all that..’ by Clive Beltran, has been donated to the Friends of Calpe House Charity. Another £1,000 was also donated to Prostate Cancer Gibraltar from the sale of ‘Gibraltar Then & Now’ by Robert Santos.



Both publications have been extremely popular with the authors having participated in previous Gibraltar Literature Weeks, to discuss their work with a live audience and online. Coincidentally, the works by Robert Santos and Clive Beltran both focus on Gibraltar’s heritage, not only creating a nostalgic reflection for the reader, but an important record of our social history, culture and urban landscape for generations to come.



GCS is proud to have supported the publications and presented cheques to both authors today to pass on to their charities. Monies raised will be contributing to new equipment and the on-going costs of running such valuable services.



For further information please contact GCS’ Cultural Development Unit on 200 40843 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



