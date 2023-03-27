RGP And GDP Event Raises Over £2000 For Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 27 March 2023 .

A Community Fundraising Event organised by the RGP and GDP’s 2023 Recruit Class last Saturday has raised approximately £2,500 for charity.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Hundreds of people packed Casemates Square for the event, which featured sponge throwing at police officers, a Crime Scene Investigation area, a raffle and other family friendly activities such as face painting and a bouncy castle.

All money raised will be donated to Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the Animals in Need Foundation.

The event kicked off at 10am and also featured the Gibraltar Defence Police Dog Section, the RGP’s Women in Policing Team, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and St John’s Ambulance.

Officers from the RGP’s Road Policing Unit also brought police motorcycles and a police van to provide a photo opportunity for youngsters.

During the event, which ran from 10am to 4pm, officers and members of the public also took part in a Row-A-Thon, where they rowed the 30km distance to Morocco and back – and an extra 20km for good measure. Members of the public rowed an additional 30km.

An RGP spokesperson, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the public for supporting us and helping us to raise such a large amount of money for these two deserving charities.

“We still have some money that needs to be counted, so it may be that we’ve raised even more than £2,500. We’d also like to thank the businesses who donated raffle prizes, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, the St John’s Ambulance and everyone who turned up to support us.

“Our officers thoroughly enjoyed themselves and it was a great opportunity for them to meet the public as new police officers. We hope the public enjoyed the day as much as we did.”





