Taxi Concert Raises £10,000 For Local Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 29 March 2023 .

The organisers of the recent Taxi Concert have raised £10,000 for various local charities.

A statement follows below:

The events at the Aurora Ballroom, Sunborn Hotel, saw four live concerts featuring Taxi, Jetstream and DJ Wayne Borastero. As part of the final concert, all artists decided to waive their fees and therefore, all proceeds collected on the charity night have been donated to various charities.

The organisers would like to thank the performers, the audience who supported in their hundreds, Argus Insurance, GibMedia, Radio Gibraltar and everyone involved who made the event such a success. A massive thank you to the Peter Isola Foundation who came on board for the charity night and bought over 100 tickets in support.

Cheques have been presented to: