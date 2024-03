Craig Galliano Claims Victory In GDA Joe Goldwin Championship

Written on 14 March 2024 .

Craig Galliano secured the GDA Joe Goldwin (Ranking 4) title with a hard-fought 6-5 win over Nico Bado in the final match.

A statement from the GDA follows below:

This win catapults Galliano to the top of the ranking table.

Congratulations to Galliano on his victory, with well-deserved recognition also extended to Nico Bado.