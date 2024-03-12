U16 Boys Kick Off Month Of International Football As Gibraltar Hosts A UEFA Development Tournament

Gibraltar’s Under 16 boys National Team kick off a huge month of international football this week as Gibraltar plays host to a UEFA development tournament at the Victoria Stadium.

The UEFA Development tournament runs from the 14th to the 19th of March which sees the U16 boys National teams of Lithuania, Faroe Islands and Iceland taking on Gibraltar. The fixtures and kick off times for the tournament are as follows:

Thursday 14th March:

10am: Lithuania v Faroe Islands

2pm: Gibraltar v Iceland

Saturday 16th March:

10am: Faroe Islands v Iceland

2pm Lithuania v Gibraltar

Tuesday 19th March:

10am: Lithuania v Iceland

2pm: Gibraltar v Faroe Islands

Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team and Men’s U21 National team are also in action this March with important competitive fixtures.

The Men’s National Team face their UEFA Nations League two-legged relegation playoff against Lithuania with the first leg at the Estadio Algarve in Faro on the 21st March and the second leg in Lithuania on the 26th March. The draw for the 2024 edition of the UEFA Nations League took place last month and the Men’s National team know that a positive result in the playoffs will see them in an interesting Group should they remain in League C, and defeat would mean a repeat of the 2020 edition as they would face San Marino and Liechtenstein.

Gibraltar’s Men’s U21 National Team face two tough UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifiers of their own next week, (on the same dates as the Men’s National Team) travelling to North Macedonia on the 21st March before returning home to face Georgia, on the 26th March at the Victoria Stadium. Both these matches are 2pm CET kick offs. The U21s will be looking to build on their extremely impressive away win in Moldova in Group C of the Qualifiers.

Rounding off this bumper few weeks of international football are Gibraltar’s Under 19 Women’s National Team, who for the first time play in a UEFA Women’sUnder 19Championship Qualifying Group on home soil. Group B3, which will also be played at the Victoria Stadium, sees the

Women’s U19 teams from Israel, Kosovo and Luxembourg visiting Gibraltar. The full set of Group B3 fixtures are:

Tuesday 2nd April:

11am: Israel v Luxembourg

3pm: Gibraltar v Kosovo

Friday 5th April:

11am: Kosovo v Luxembourg

3pm: Israel v Gibraltar

Monday 8th April:

10:30am: Kosovo v Israel

2pm: Luxembourg v Gibraltar

