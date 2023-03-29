Three Down, Two To Go For Gib GP’s Global Challenge For Charity

Written by YGTV Team on 29 March 2023 .

Gibraltarian GP Karl Alvarez recently returned from a successful five day race in the freezing temperatures and snow of Swedish Lapland, his third race in his bid become the first person to complete all five stages of the Beyond the Ultimate global challenge in the space of one year.

Karl says he was pleased with his performance, finishing second overall and topping the men’s finishing table just behind an elite athlete. In fact, he did so well that the contestant who came third was over seven hours behind him. Karl is doing the challenge to raise money for GibSams and SNAG.

“It went a lot better than expected,” he explains, “it was the stage that I was most hesitant and nervous about because I generally dislike the cold. Also, it was impossible for me to expose myself to these freezing conditions beforehand, only managing to arrive a week before to decide on the best kit and running technique.”

Karl says that he simply didn’t know which kit he would have to use as some days were “relatively mild” at -10c. However, on the second day, during a run across the mountain, the weather quickly became treacherous with gale force winds and a dip in temperature to -40c. Karl was lucky to get through this stage given that eight people had to be evacuated - three of them ended up hospital, two of these with confirmed frostbite. Because Karl was already running and couldn’t safely stop to change his clothes, he continued with just two layers of clothing and sustained micro abrasions to his cornea meaning he had to finish the rest of the challenge wearing protective goggles.

“Conditions were brutal,” he says, “but I felt physically well.”

The course this time was a visually memorable combination of forests, mountains and vast frozen lakes accompanied by reindeer and eagles.

“This is a truly beautiful part of the world which I would never otherwise have visited. Picture it: in snow, in a tent, under the Northern Lights!”

Karl says he was happy to be free of the food and eating difficulties he’s encountered in the previous - much warmer - stages in Africa - this time, the cold ensured he was hungry and able to feast after a day’s racing.

His Instagram followers (and he’s encouraging more to join him as he prepares on https://instagram.com/drk_does_btu?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=) will often see Karl undertaking mammoth weekend runs into Spain as part of his training. Just the other he ran to Puerto Banus, a total of 71km. He’s also been to Castellar and Gaucin - one of his traditions is to have a coffee and a glass of anis when he gets to his destination!

“I really want to get across that these distances are possible. Sometimes the limits of our bodies are dictated by us….they shouldn’t be. I’m now planning to do Ronda so that I break the 100km barrier.”

He’ll need more than a shot of anis to prepare for the final two races of the Beyond the Ultimate, however. First he’ll head to the Peruvian Amazon for the jungle stage and then he’ll fly to the landlocked Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan for the mountain stage.

“I’m nervous because these events are very close to each other,” he admits.

“I’m also worried about by feet which will be constantly wet in the jungle and then prone to blisters in mountain stage but I’m very determined to complete the challenge.”

Karl is keen to get people to contribute to his charity challenge. Tomorrow Thursday at the Calpe Rowing Club GibSams is hosting a quiz to raise more funds. Tickets are £20 a person and this includes food and a drink. To sign up, email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

He’s also planning a bowling event on Thursday 27th April at King’s Bastion. Call Joe 00350 58009808 for more info.

To support Karl, donate via his Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/drkgoesbeyondtheultimate?utm_term=MdBpg78yX