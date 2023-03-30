Gibraltar Disability Society Donates Equipment For Newly Refurbished Sensory Room

Written by YGTV Team on 30 March 2023 .

The Disability Society funded art supplies for the Artistically Ours exhibition, and all proceeds from the sale of the paintings, amounting to £2530, were donated back to the Society. The funds were then used to purchase equipment for the newly refurbished Sensory room at St Bernadette’s Resource Centre, in consultation with the Care Agency.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

In December 2021 the Disability Society funded art supplies for the disability services art exhibition Artistically Ours. All funds from the sale of the paintings were donated to the Society. An amazing total of £2530 was raised. The Committee made the decision that this wonderful amount would be donated back into equipment for the benefit of disability service users. After consultation with the Care Agency, it was decided that this donation would be used to fund equipment for the newly refurbished Sensory room at St Bernadette’s Resource Centre. The refurbishment project involved updating the room with new equipment, including a colour column and interactive tunnel funded by the Society.

Rachel Tobelem, Specialist Occupational Therapist/Strategy Coordinator from St Bernadette’s explained: “The sensory room is a vital resource for individuals with learning disabilities, providing a safe and calming environment where they can explore their senses and regulate their emotions. The room is equipped with a variety of tools and equipment that stimulate the senses, including lights, sounds, textures, and scents. Sensory rooms can offer a wide range of benefits, including reducing anxiety and stress, promoting relaxation, improving mood and sleep, and enhancing communication and social interaction. For individuals with learning disabilities who may experience sensory overload or struggle with communication, sensory rooms can be particularly valuable, helping them to develop coping strategies and improve their overall wellbeing. By providing access to sensory rooms, organisations can help to support the emotional, physical and social needs of individuals with profound and multiple learning disabilities, promoting inclusion and enabling them to lead fulfilling lives.”

The Disability Society, a longstanding local charity, is proud to support such worthwhile projects. These projects would not be possible without the generosity of those who donate to the Disability Society. As the only disability charity that also supports local individuals, both adults and children, with therapist recommended equipment, these donations are vital for us to continue the work that we do.



