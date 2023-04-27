Cancer Relief 40th Anniversary Exclusive Presentation Pack

Cancer Relief Gibraltar is thrilled to announce that, as part of their 40th-anniversary celebrations, they have collaborated with the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau to create an exclusive presentation pack commemorating their four decades of providing support and care for those affected by cancer in Gibraltar.

The product showcases Cancer Relief's new logo alongside a beautiful stamp of the Rock of Gibraltar, which was first issued in 2015. This unique presentation pack tells the inspiring story of the charity since its formation in 1983 until the present day.



The Cancer Relief pack was presented to the charity by Minister Daryanani, Minister for Postal Services. It will be used by the charity in its written correspondence and PR needs.

The packs are also available to any collector who would like to donate towards one.



Minister Daryanani said: "I am absolutely delighted to play my part in celebrating the 40th anniversary of Cancer Relief Gibraltar. The charity plays a crucial role in helping and supporting people and their families who are living with cancer. It is extremely hard to live with this illness and Cancer Relief Gibraltar provides that emotional touch, amongst other assistance, that is so badly needed during this difficult time. I truly congratulate them for the excellent work they do in our community.”

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has been providing support and care for those affected by cancer in Gibraltar for 40 years. This exclusive product serves as a symbol of the charity's commitment to its mission of improving the lives of those affected by cancer.



The charity wishes to express its gratitude to Minister Daryanani and Aaron Enriles from the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau for their support in helping to create this remarkable product.



For more information on Cancer Relief Gibraltar and its 40th-anniversary celebrations, please visit www.cancerrelief.gi