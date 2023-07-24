Disability Society Welcomes 7% Rise In Benefit But Other Issues “Sadly Lacking”

Written by YGTV Team on 24 July 2023 .

The Disability Society says it has taken time to digest this year’s budget speeches by Government, especially this being an election year. The Society says it welcomes the expected 7% rise, in line with inflation, of the disability benefit. However, the Society says the subject of disability issues “was sadly lacking” in the Chief Minister’s budget address.

A statement continued: “Minister Cortes spoke of an increase in LSA numbers, which of course is also welcomed, but let’s hope that lessons have been learned from last year’s fiasco on the employment of LSAs. His announcement that the Government intend to set up a study on the increase of those with Special Educational Needs and Disability is significant. Not only does the Society see this as a positive move but also feel it means Government has finally accepted that the increase in numbers of those with SEND is extremely worrying. This being said, what was not said by Minister Cortes is cause for concern. Although he spoke of providing new Learning Support Facilities in several schools, these only appear to be for those entering nursery years. There was no mention of the need to expand St Martin’s which with 107 pupils is already full to capacity. Early Birds nursery is to be housed in the new Governor’s Meadow school the Society questions whether this will allow for an increase in pupil numbers; as once again this facility needs to expand to cater for the increase in the number of children needing to attend. Just as important is the failure to mention provisions of continued education for those aged 16+ who would benefit from SEND tailored further education in college.

“On the subject of sports, Minister Linares’ speech was also lacking in regard to total equality. Much was said on the subject of Special Olympics, which, as we are sure he is aware is for those with learning disabilities. The Disability Society along with the Peter J Isola Foundation funded 13 multi-sports wheelchair which were donated to the Gibraltar Parasports Association. This was to enable the inclusion of persons with physical disabilities to finally partake in sports in Gibraltar. In fact, history was made with the first ever wheelchair team event. In conjunction with Gibraltar Rugby a tag wheelchair rugby match was held at Europa stadium during the International 7s event. A match that was, in fact, attended by Minister Linares but who failed to mention this in his budget speech. Also not addressed were the issues at the pool for the elderly and disabled built by a previous government. Faulty equipment, that had been reported for the past couple of years, was still not fixed this summer. Although the Society understand that said equipment has now been ordered, it is not good enough that this was not done before the start of this summer season. It has also been bought to our attention that the roof of the pool is in need of repair and cannot be opened with temperatures inside reaching 42 degrees. This is not acceptable

“Minister Isola, who is responsible for the Care Agency, made no mention of the desperate need to expand St Bernadette’s Resource Centre. This is an issue that has been raised over numerous years by the Society. The increasing numbers of pupils at St Martin’s is bound to have a knock-on effect at St Bernadette’s. The Society has already, on numerous occasions, suggested moving Dr Giraldi home and expanding the centre to the second floor. This would enable a two-tier service divided into age or ability rather than the present one size fits all. We also suggested building a new, purpose-built resource centre on the old Rooke site but it appears that privatisation of that land takes priority. With responsibility for the GHA, Minister Isola’s speech also failed to mention the understaffed paediatric therapy service. Waiting lists for these services continue to grow and are in need of more therapists. The fact that speech therapy alone has 500 active cases and is now short of at least one therapist compared to last year speaks for itself!

“Minister Sacramento, Minister for Equality and Justice, spoke once again about the introduction of Sections 13 & 14 of the Disability Act 2017. The fact that this legislation has been in place for the past six years and has still no been fully implemented is shameful. The Society does not accept any excuse for the delay. With regard to the Minister’s remarks on the UN Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. She states “…we will be able to submit our findings to the UK. The next step will be for the UK to review Gibraltar’s position…” Sadly this seems to contradict the Chief Ministers statement in Parliament in May 2022 where he stated that “that the Government was on target for extension of the UN Convention to be completed within the lifetime of this Parliament.” Although the Society congratulates the Ministry for Equality on the introduction of toilet RADAR keys, a suggestion raised by the Society, it must be said that since the project began in 2019 the fact that only five public toilets have such access. In UK nearly 100% of toilets for the disabled are accessible by RADAR keys. Minister Sacramento also raised the subject of Special Olympics but again did not acknowledge the lack of equality in sport for those with physical disabilities.

“Finally, the Society is, once again, exceedingly disappointed by the fact that Minister Bossano ignores the subject of Supported Employment. Perhaps that should read lack of Supported Employment as the Supported Employment Company Limited, which he himself set up while refusing to accept advice, is not fit for purpose.

“Over all the Disability Society exceedingly disappointed in this year’s budget. With the exponential increase in numbers of persons with disabilities, a fact accepted by Government, any future planning by Government appears to have been left on the sidelines. As this is election year the Society has put out its wish list, in fact it was put out in May, earlier than usual in support of concerns by parents. The wish list can be viewed in full on our Gibraltar Disability Facebook page.”