Phil Docker Rugby Cricket Memorial Match Raises Over £700 For Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2023 .

The 2nd Phil Docker Memorial Match took place over the weekend which raised £750 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The 2nd Phil Docker Memorial Trophy was up for grabs on Sunday 20th August with Rugby CC Blue beating Rugby CC Black to come away with the trophy (pictured).

Phil Docker sadly passed away 29/07/14 from pancreatic cancer. He was much loved by all the members of the club and has been sorely missed by players, friends, and family alike. Katy Docker, one of Phil’s daughters, was at the event with husband Michael and young Jack, who although a toddler is already showing some great catching skills. Phil would be deeply proud to see his grandson play for his former club one day. The Docker family kindly asked that any funds raised be donated towards Cancer Relief Gibraltar. A fantastic £750 was raised by team players family and friends and a cheque presented to Katy (pictured). Proceedings were overseen by one of the club’s founding fathers Chad Thomson and none other than former Gloucestershire and Worcestershire player Roger Sillence.

The match was played under some hot but foggy conditions. Both teams were selected by captains Harry Pile (Rugby CC Blue) and Nikhil Advani (Rugby CC Black). The Blues batted first and managed to score 120 runs in the allotted 20 overs, Sukjit Singh retiring on 20 runs and Nikhil Advani with bowling figures of: 2 overs, 4 runs and 2 wickets. The Blues were not going to find it easy to defend 120 runs and it certainly seemed that way with John Mathews and Mohamed Roshan both scoring 20s in the Blacks’ innings. However, as the innings reached the final quarter things started to turn with player of the match Robert Azopardi managing to take a couple of wickets and catches. The real heroes came on to bowl at the end of the innings and Sukjit, Sam Bodha and Mike Lamin calmly bowling some very economical overs. The latter two bowlers taking 2 wickets each and Mike Lamin keeping his cool in the heat to take the last Black wicket with one ball left of the innings. Rugby CC Blue winning by 3 runs.

This was a fitting end to another season for Rugby CC, which despite already having healthy numbers is always looking for new players to join the club. If interested, please join us on the CSG Rugby CC Facebook page. We would like to thank our sponsor CSG for their continued support of our club, to the Docker family, Gibraltar Cricket, Cancer Relief Gibraltar, and all those who contributed to making the Phil Docker memorial match such a success.