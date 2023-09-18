Strait Of Gibraltar Association Trust Expresses Gratitude To GSLP For Fundraising Opportunity

Written by YGTV Team on 18 September 2023 .

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust has thanked the GSLP for providing an opportunity to participate in the end-of-summer annual BBQ event where they raised £3,000.

A statement follows below:

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust extends its heartfelt appreciation to Ms. Pat Orfila, Executive of The Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party (GSLP), for providing an opportunity to participate in the GSLP's end-of-summer annual BBQ event, held on Saturday, September 16, 2023. This event proved to be a significant success, with the Trust raising an impressive sum of £3,000.

These generous funds have been earmarked to support the relief efforts for the victims affected by the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco. The earthquake, measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale, originated in the province of Al Haouz on Friday, September 8, 2023, leading to widespread destruction and hardship.

The Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust is deeply grateful for the GSLP's collaboration, which has enabled the organization to contribute meaningfully to the relief efforts for those impacted by this tragic event. These funds will be channeled towards providing essential aid and assistance to those affected by the earthquake, offering hope and relief during their time of need.

The Trust remains committed to its philanthropic mission, fostering goodwill and solidarity within the community, and it is thankful for the support and generosity of partners like GSLP in furthering this mission.

You can still send your donation to SGA Trust bank account:

Bank Name: Gibraltar International Bank

A/c Name: STRAITS OF GIBRALTAR ASSOCIATION

A/c No: 20009634

A/c Type: GBP Corporate Community Account

IBAN: GI83GIBK000000020009634

Sort Code: 608314

Swift Code: GIBKGIGI