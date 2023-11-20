Gibraltar Red Cross Raises £150,000 For Moroccan Earthquake Appeal

Written by YGTV Team on 20 November 2023 .

Gibraltar Red Cross announced, ahead of its 2023 annual general meeting this week, that £149,730K has been raised for its Moroccan earthquake appeal to date.

A statement from the Gibraltar Red Cross follows below:

“This significant contribution is a testament to Gibraltar’s humanitarian DNA, as well as Gibraltar’s strong historical and enduring links with Morocco” said Tim Bristow, the Chair-designate of Gib Red Cross”. Mr Bristow explained “the funds are channelled through the British Red Cross/ Morocco Red Crescent, who spearheaded the charity’s assistance with immediate aid and are now working with the Moroccan Red Crescent and the Morocco authorities on the longer term recovery programme”.

“Gibraltar Red Cross were also pleased to finance the transportation costs of the physical aid organised for the earthquake appeal by Gibraltar’s Moroccan Community Association, in collaboration with the Government of Gibraltar’s Civil Contingencies unit” explained Edgar Lavarello, Gib Red Cross Treasurer. “We are appreciative” he continued “of the generous contributions of local businesses, the Chellaram Foundation and last but not least the many individuals who donated. We must also not forget the part played by Red Cross volunteers, who manned the collection points throughout Gibraltar on September 20th and subsequently counted the substantial cash contributions, the highest street collection Red Cross (Gibraltar) have raised in one day over many years”. He added, “The Morocco appeal is still open and if you haven’t already contributed and want to do so please go to the Gib Red Cross web site/Facebook for details. It is never too late to donate; the recovery programme for the North Atlas mountains community will be ongoing for some time to come.”

The Gibraltar Red Cross annual general meeting is taking place on Wednesday 22 November, at 18.00 for 18.30 at The Convent. There will be a brief talk on the branches recent activities, followed by a raffle with super prizes generously donated by Gibraltar businesses to raise funds to support the Red Cross in the local community. “We encourage you to join us”, said Lois Soiza, the Gib Red Cross Welfare Officer, “for a £10 annual membership fee payable on the evening plus whatever you wish to donate. Please bring some official form of identity with you. Refreshments will be provided at the event”.

Apart from supporting worldwide humanitarian crises, for which Gibraltar Red Cross has raised approaching half a million pounds over the last couple of years, the main purpose of the local branch is to provide assistance to those with mobility issues in the local community. Over recent years Red Cross have loaned or suppled locally thousands of pieces of mobility equipment, such as wheelchairs, strollers, zimmer frames amongst other mobility aids to Gibraltar residents, as well as to visitors and tourists in need. In 2023 to date, some 400 mobility aids have been supplied, attracting important donations from the borrowers, their families and friends.

In Gibraltar, the Red Cross also provides free transportation, (under the guidance of Gibraltar Heath Authority specialists) for physiotherapy and occupational therapy sessions for people with impaired mobility. Tim Bristow, Chair-designate, said “a big thanks go to the Kusuma Trust for the Red Cross now have a new Toyota motor vehicle, with a wheelchair lifting facility. This will help enhance our services to the local community for years to come”. In addition, amongst other charitable contributions made within the local community, Gib Red Cross gives over 600 Christmas presents to those in hospital at the time, together with elderly persons and others in specialist residential homes.





