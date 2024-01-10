Clubhouse Gibraltar And Raul Mesa Fitness To Offer Fitness And Wellness Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2024 .

As part of Clubhouse Gibraltar's Community Support Programme, which aims to promote healthy lifestyles among its members, Raul Mesa has volunteered his service to Clubhouse Gibraltar to help them achieve this goal.

A statement from Clubhouse follows below:

Raul's project is an innovative approach to mental health care that uses sport and nutrition as the main tools to improve both mental and physical well-being.

The project's main objective is to provide social and educational support in exercise and nutrition, which will not only motivate the participants but also help them maintain their progress.

The program will include individual sessions, group activities, nutrition workshops, talks and events, tailored to each participant's needs.

Raul will include Clubhouse in his busy timetable, and he will be available at Clubhouse a few times a week, where members can ask questions, seek advice and more. He will also have a column in the monthly members’ newsletter where he will share tips on maintaining good health.