Camp Bay Fun Day

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2024 .

Dive Charters Gibraltar are hosting their annual fun day on Saturday June 8th at 10am at Camp Bay (El Quarri).

The day will be full of marine exploration and learning with activities tailored for all ages, including:

• Bubblemaker Try Dives: Ages 10-15 can experience their first breath underwater in our pool sessions.

• Traditional Critter Station: In collaboration with the Department of Environment, explore the diverse marine life of Gibraltar.

• Photography/Video Showcase: Divers will capture and showcase the vibrant underwater world.

• Educational Stall: Learn about the ocean and the evolution of diving equipment through the decades.

The event aims to celebrate the beauty of our oceans and learn how we can all contribute to their preservation.

A spokesperson said: "We always host an annual fun day, but looking this year at reaching further within the community and youth to support use of our oceans and promote both diving and biodiversity in our ocean.”