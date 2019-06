Man Charged For Drink Driving

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2019 .

A 42-year-old local man was arrested last night for driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Tyrone Falero, of Glacis Estate, was arrested whilst driving a commercial vehicle and, when breathalysed, gave a reading of 124 ug/100ml, over three times the legal limit.

He was detained in Police cells prior to being granted bail to appear later this morning before the Magistrates’ Court.