Three Teens Arrested Over Assault On Care Worker

Written by YGTV Team on 01 September 2019 .

Three juveniles in residential care have been arrested and charged following an alleged assault on a care worker.

The alleged assault occurred on Friday 30th August at Tangier Views residential services when the carer refused to heed the juveniles’ demands. All three were arrested later that same day and were conveyed to New Mole House where they were processed by Custody Staff and subsequently interviewed in the presence of their respective appropriate adults by officers investigating the alleged assault.

The juveniles, all aged 15 years, have been charged with Assault and Destroying Property. One of the juveniles has additionally been charged with Breach of Court Bail Conditions.

One has been granted police bail with conditions and the other two have been detained in police custody pending their appearance before the Juvenile Court on Monday.