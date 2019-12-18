Former NatWest Employee Facing Six Counts Of Fraud

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2019 .

As a result of allegations of fraud made by NatWest Gibraltar and following an extensive investigation by the Economic Crime Unit of the Royal Gibraltar Police, a former employee of the bank, Gillian Balban, has today been charged with six counts of fraud.

The RGP says that NatWest International Investigation Team has cooperated throughout the enquiry and there has been “no impact” on customer accounts.

Balban will appear before the Magistrates Court tomorrow.