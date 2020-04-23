Further Arrests For Civil Contingencies

Written by YGTV Team on 23 April 2020 .

The RGP has arrested a man and two juveniles for breaking Civil Contingencies Regulations.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Yesterday afternoon at Queensway, officers dealt with 42 year old Ian McIntosh of Victoria House, Alameda Estate, who could not provide a valid reason for being away from his place of residence.

He was arrested for breaching Civil Contingencies Regulations and was charged with the offence of Leaving a place of residence without a valid purpose to do so. He is currently on Court bail for the same offence and will appear at Magistrates’ Court today.

In a second incident at Mid Harbours Estate, a 25 year old female was reported for process for breaching Civil Contingency Regulations having previously been warned about leaving her place of residence without a valid reason to do so.

In a separate incident in the early hours of this morning, 2 juveniles aged 15 and 16, were stopped in Laguna Estate and could not provide a valid reason for being away from their place of residence. They had both previously been warned about leaving their place of residence and were arrested and subsequently charged with the offence of Leaving a place of residence without a valid reason to do so.

They will appear before the Juvenile Court this afternoon.





