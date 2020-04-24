Further Arrest For Importation And Supply Of Drugs

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2020 .

Just after 10am this morning a 20-year-old male was arrested in connection with the importation of 5.1kg of cannabis resin which occurred on the 16th April at Western Beach.

This follows three other arrests which were carried out last week, during the course of the same investigation. Search warrants were executed today at two residential properties, where items related to the investigation were seized.

The individual was arrested for the following offences:

Possession of a Controlled Class B Drug contrary to Section 506(2) of Crimes Act 2011

Supplying a Controlled Class B Drug contrary to Section 504(3) of Crimes Act 2011

Importing a Controlled Class B Drug contrary to Section 15 of Imports & Exports Act

He was interviewed under caution at New Mole House Police Station and is currently on Police bail along with the other three individuals. The investigation continues.